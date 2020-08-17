Rotary Club of Savannah donates $20K to COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire received a generous donation from the Rotary Club of Savannah on Monday.
The Rotary Club contributed $20,000 to the United Way's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. WTOC's General Manager and United Way Board chair Larry Silbermann accepted the check.
The fund is providing financial assistance to residents who need help during the pandemic in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.
The United Way says so far, the fund has dispersed nearly $550,000 to help more than 1,800 people and households.
For more information about COVID-19 Rapid Response eligibility guidelines, click here or call 211. United Way 211 is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5 pm.
To learn more about United Way of the Coastal Empire, visit www.uwce.org.
