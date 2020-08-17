SCCPSS holds Pre-K curbside welcome

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pre-K students in Chatham County schools got a chance to meet their teachers and get ready for their first days of school this week, all from their car seats.
Savannah-Chatham County Schools held curbside welcomes for the district's Pre-K schools.
At Southwest Elementary, nearly 70 new young students and their parents dropped by for a quick hello with their new teachers. The students also received a backpack with activities and supplies they’ll need for the e-learning process.
School leaders say it’s very important for all grades to build those connections between teachers and students, but especially for those just beginning their school experience.
“Starting it off at that foundational grade, you know, that we’re here, no matter if it’s through e-learning or in the building. We care about you. We’re here for you. We want those relationships to be strong and the kids to feel that connection, so when we are ready and the numbers are low enough and we can be back face to face, they already feel that connection with the teacher,” said Tara Fitzgerald, Southwest Elementary principal.
Classes begin in Chatham County schools on Wednesday.
