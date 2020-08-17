SCCPSS waiting on delivery of more Chromebooks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students will return virtually on Wednesday, but the school system is facing a shortage on Chromebooks.
SCCPSS says it has received 8,000 Chromebooks of a 14,000 order. It has allowed them to serve some students, but not all. The school system states it recognizes the need for technology remains as they approach the first day of virtual instruction.
They say as soon as devices arrive, they will be processed and inventoried for distribution.
If any parent in need of but has not already received a device, they should notify their child’s school for alternate instructional options. SCCPSS has created a printed packet option for families and will also provide flash drives containing instructional material.
The school system states it is continuing to work to make sure each student has the necessary electronic device for virtual school.
