SCORE Savannah presenting ’Speed Mentoring for Women in Business: From Breakdown to Breakthrough

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An online event being offered this weekend to help the local business community in Savannah.
On Saturday, SCORE Savannah will present a a program titled: “Speed Mentoring for Women in Business: From Breakdown to Breakthrough.”
SCORE mentors will partner with SEDA and the Creative Coast for the virtual educational and networking event specifically designed for in-business female entrepreneurs and business owners.
The event will feature a panel of Savannah business women, who will discuss a variety of topics.
That includes funding sources, legal issues and more.
The event will also be an opportunity for locate female business owners to meet and support each other.
“Everybody can have an opportunity to talk and discuss, but really the heart of it is that diversity and inclusivity. We want to celebrate women in business,” said Jess Belfry, certified score mentor.
“Often times, our needs are still the same. We need that validation, we need that connection, we need that support. We need sometimes an avenue for new ideas. We need provocation, we need accountability. So, being in this arena is going to benefit every woman,”said Victoria Baylor, certified score mentor.
There is $30 registration fee for the SCORE program.
Victoria Baylor, is a local entrepreneur in addition to being a SCORE mentor, and she will be the keynote speaker for the event.
