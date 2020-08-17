Several school districts head back to the classrooms Monday

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several counties in the WTOC viewing area are heading back to the classrooms on Monday, Aug. 17.
Appling, Bryan, Bulloch, Montgomery and Screven counties are heading back in Georgia. Jasper County is starting classes in South Carolina.
Appling County students return to school Monday. The school district provided an in-person and virtual option. READ MORE
Students in Bryan County will return to in-person classes and virtually, as parents and students had the opportunity to choose between the two options. Masks will be required in schools. READ MORE
Bulloch County students had the option to return in-person or virtually as well. READ MORE
Montgomery County virtual classes will begin online. Students that chose the in-person option have already returned to the classroom.
Nearly a third of Screven County students will return to school virtually Monday. The school system provided an option for parents. READ MORE
Jasper County students return to school virtually. However, ninth graders will report to the classroom for a week of diagnostic testing, according to the school system. READ MORE
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.