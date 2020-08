“Tybee Island City Hall has had an employee test positive for COVID-19. This staff member did not interact with the public at City Hall. However, in the interest of safety for our employees and the public, we will be closing City Hall for decontamination and to give our staff an opportunity to get tested. We will resume operations as soon as possible, but do not have a specific date yet as the timing of test results can vary. Thank you for your continued patience during these difficult times.”

Shawn Gillen, City Manager