Tybee Island preparing to kick off Litter Prevention Program

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Things like shirts will be given out to people around Tybee Island in hopes that people will continue to only leave their footprints at the beach.
For three years, Tybee and other coastal communities in Georgia have been given grants from the Keep America Beautiful Cigarette Litter Prevention Program.
This year, $20,000 was divided among all of the coastal counties to pay for t-shirts, coasters, stickers and ashcans.
The hope is that restaurants will use or give out the coasters and people will continue to take advantage of the ashcans instead of throwing their finished cigarette on the ground or in the sand.
Volunteers with the Tybee Beach Task Force say the campaign is expected to officially kick off around Labor Day.
“Your cigarette butts are toxic they’re going to hurt your fish, they’re putting plastics in our ocean. People think they’re not trash, but they are and they’re very bad,” said Katie Burns, Tybee Island Beach Task Force.
In the year’s past, Burns says the campaign seems to have made an impact. The city is also preparing for other educational activities.
