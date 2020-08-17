UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Savannah boy located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Savannah Police Department states a missing teenager has been located.
According to police, 13-year-old Vershad Ervin has been found and is safe.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing child.
According to police, 13-year-old Vershad Ervin was last seen on the 200 block of Scarborough Street on Sunday at about 9:30 a.m.
Ervin is described as about 5-foot-7 and weighs around 155 pounds. He currently has his hair styled in small twists.
Ervin is known to frequent the basketball court at E. Lathrop Avenue and Richards Street and the Sustainable Fellwood apartment complex on Exley Street.
If seen, please contact 911.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.