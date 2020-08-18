BCSO investigating suspicious death on Prayer House Rd.

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death on Prayer House Road, just off Dulamo Road, after a man's body was found Tuesday afternoon.
The man has been identified as 32-year-old Donta Williams of St. Helena Island. The sheriff's office says it appears Williams died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina to confirm the cause and manner of Williams' death.
The sheriff's office spent the day processing the scene and collected forensic evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lance Corporal Brian Abell at 843.255.3436 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.
