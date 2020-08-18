Beaufort Co. Board of Elections looking for 300 new poll workers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The November election is just two months away and boards of elections across the country are trying to prepare.
Many are facing a shortage and looking to one group to fill a need.
{MARIE SMALLS, BEAUFORT BOARD OF ELECTIONS DIRECTOR}
“We are actively recruiting poll workers right now,” said Beaufort County Board of Elections Director Marie Smalls.
The Beaufort County Board of Elections is looking for 300 new poll workers.
“We want to make sure that the November election is well staffed when it comes down to the polling locations. Because we are expecting a record number turn out.”
The search comes with a nationwide poll worker shortage due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We have some of our more senior poll workers that have decided not to work which is perfectly understandable.”
But the county is hoping they can see volunteers from one, large, group.
“It’s time for the younger generation to step up.”
The county hopes more young people will volunteer to work as poll workers since they are healthier and becoming more politically active.
The county says when they say young people they don’t just mean 18 to 30 or so. They can also use 16 and 17-year-olds who want to volunteer their time to help with the elections. And they’re going to make sure no matter how old you are you’re staying safe.
“We are providing PPE for all of our poll workers.”
They say anyone who does volunteer will have protections, voters will have gloves and Q-tips provided, and masks will be encouraged for everyone. They just hope they can get enough people to volunteer.
“We can use your help.”
