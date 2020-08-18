Broughton Streetscape Project runs into unforeseen repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah says the Broughton Streetscape Project is behind schedule due to some unforeseen repairs.
Assistant City Manager Heath Lloyd tells WTOC that several underground utility lines have to be repaired before the initial work can take place
The City of Savannah started the Broughton Streetscape Project nearly three months ago with the goal to beautify a majority of the downtown corridor with new landscaping, lighting, and brick-paved crosswalks, sidewalks, and parking spots. The first phase of work includes the western end of Broughton Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Jefferson St.
“You’ll see their doing a lot of work in the street itself as opposed to the streetscapes. What we found is that a lot of our utility lines, like water and stormwater, were very old and needed to replaced,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd says the city has decided to fix the lines underneath before doing the work on top.
“So when we finish with Broughton Street, we hope to have new water lines and improved stormwater lines. And what we are hoping is that we don’t have to go back and work on Broughton Street for many years,” Lloyd added.
Many businesses, like restaurants and shops, are located near the construction work. Signs have been placed around the site letting potential customers know that they can still access these businesses.
"The things that we can do to help them as business owners on Broughton Street, we are doing that. And not only are we doing that, but we are opening our ears so that we can listen to their concerns."
Lloyd says the city has bimonthly Zoom meetings with the construction company on how the project is progressing. Residents and business owners are invited to participate in these meetings. The next one is coming up next Tuesday, August 25.
The first phase of the project is expected to be completed this November.
