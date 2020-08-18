City of Richmond Hill installs fences near ditches after flooding

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -Residents in one Richmond Hill neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief after fences were placed near a ditch after cars have gotten stuck on several occasions.
Just two months ago a car ended up submerged in a ditch on Live Oak Drive, following heavy rains.
Richmond Hill city manager Chris Lovell said they installed a split rail fence just a couple weeks ago that was just over $5,000.
He said much of the city and road ways usually flood anytime they get rain, but the safety of everyone living in the city is their top priority and these fences were just the first step.
“We thought if we put a split rail fence up it would help delineate where the road stops and where the ditch begins,” Lovell said. “It was really important for us to create a safety measure, as well as keeping it aesthetically pleasing.”
Lovell said once the wood cures on the fences they will paint them white to make them look natural to the area.
