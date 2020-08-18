Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-18-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will linger over the area into Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are expected every afternoon as temps remain seasonable. Widespread severe weather is not expected but storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. High pressure returns Sunday with lower rain chances. In the tropics there are no active systems but there are two tropical waves to watch. The first is in the eastern Caribbean Sea. It's moving quickly to the west at 20mph and is heading towards the Yucatán Peninsula. There is a 60% chance of this wave becoming tropical in the next 5 days. The second wave is about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The wave is moving to the west-northwest and there is a 90% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.