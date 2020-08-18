First day of school Wednesday for Savannah-Chatham students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the last day of summer break for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students.
Several spent some time today preparing for the changes this year will bring them. A transitioning ceremony unlike any before. Savannah-Chatham 6th and 9th graders are getting welcomed back to school drive-in style.
“Now I’m like kind of excited for it now like to see everybody,” Corey Jackson said.
6th and 9th grade families are excited to send their students to school this year. The district held transition events giving students and their families a chance to learn more during this pivotal time.
“I was a little apprehensive to be honest at first because I didn’t know what to expect, but I am super, super impressed on the whole layout of everything the screen it felt like I was actually there with them,” said Ashley Jackson, a mother of a 6th grade STEM student.
Leaders with the district say that was their hope to acclimate families in the transition into middle or high school.
“You’re going to need to be a little bit more organized than you were in middle school”
[LINK: SCCPSS Parent Guide]
Students not only could meet staff, learn about the school, but they also got supplies to prepare them for the first day on Wednesday.
“We are providing a level of comfort for our parents as well as our students and our teachers. We know that we’re moving into a new phase because we’re moving into our learning management system and everybody is just a little anxious, but we want everybody to remain calm, we got this. We’re together we’re virtually unstoppable,” Associate Superintendent for K-12 School Transformation and Innovation, Dr. Vallerie Cave said.
As students prepare to virtually log-in, district leaders say they are still awaiting their order of 14,000 Chromebooks from June. They’ve handed out more than 1,300 devices in the past two days and say their distribution plan continues through the week of Aug. 24. They say have options for families without devices.
“We are very flexible, and we have provided every opportunity for our children to get what they need whether it’s virtual, whether it’s by refueling stations or whether it’s in a learning packet,” Dr. Cave said.
District leaders say school staff is standing by ready to help, even enthusiastically.
Families like the Jackson’s say they plan to adapt as needed and are ready to log-in.
“We’re going to be fine. We’re going to take it one day at a time,” Jackson said.
