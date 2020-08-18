Glynn County woman sentenced to 5 years for pawning stolen guns

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A Glynn County woman will spend the next five years in a federal prison for stealing and selling dozens of guns.
Elaina Carter, 38, of Brunswick was sentenced to 57 months in prison after she plead guilty to possession of stolen firearms. She will also face three years of supervised release after her sentence.
Court documents and testimony show that Carter stole and pawned 37 guns and various other items from June of 2018 to January of 2019. She has previous convictions on state charges in Glynn County on for burglary, theft by receiving, and theft by deception.
“Elaina Carter could be the poster child for demonstrating that theft is the typical route for firearms making it into the hands of criminals,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine. “It’s fortunate that she sold these stolen guns to licensed dealers, and that vigilant law enforcement officers brought an end to her serial thefts.”
