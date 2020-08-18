Local after-school program moves online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s public schools aren’t the only ones that will start virtually on Wednesday. Some after school programs are going virtual too! One of those is the Deep Center.
However, with so many limitations on virtual schooling and other community programs, Deep Center youth programs director Keith Miller says they too are having to adjust as students return to the classroom.
He says the Deep Center uses a lot of hands-on techniques such as writing, art, and culture to give young people a voice and for them going virtual comes with its challenges.
“The thing about the arts and all kinds of learning is that our young people have different learning needs and so primarily virtual means that some young people will be met and served and others won’t be in the full quality,” Miller said. “So, we’ve been working together in the community and in our own background as artists and teachers to figure out how to support them during this time and also their families.”
He says recently they have been able to provide transformative social distanced programs for students through song and dance, but they are constantly trying to find ways to perfect the virtual space to support not only students but their families too.
He says it’s not about what they can’t do but more of what they can do differently.
"One of our programs the heart of the question is for them to think about is the neighborhood and community they're growing up in is affecting who they're becoming. That's not a conversation that a young person is just having by themselves, it's one that they're having in conjunction and in community with their parents and their family members, but also individuals who are living in different proximity to different challenges that may be harming our young people in our villages and communities."
The center is also hoping to bring students together at least once a month in smaller groups and offer socially distanced engagement programs.
Programs are free to students and families in the community.
