Recognizing & Responding to Anxiety About Heading Back to School

Pediatric psychologist says changes this year could be challenging for your children

Child Psychologist Discusses Back to School Anxiety
By Sarah Stone | August 18, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 11:08 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many students across our area have either begun classes for the year or are about to do so in the coming days.

This year, heading back to school will include lots of changes for children, whether they’re returning to the classroom or not.

Dr. Kristi Duke owns Savannah Behavioral Pediatrics. She shared how to spot whether all of those changes may be causing your kids to feel some anxiety. She also gave some advice on how parents should respond if they notice these behaviors.

