Savannah native stays positive through football changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several conferences at college football’s top level have postponed the 2020 season, leaving many players off the field this fall.
That’s the case for a former Chatham County star, but he’s staying positive.
Savannah’s Calvin Turner has a particular trait that has helped him as a college football player these days.
Though it’s not his speed, or his arm, or his vision. It’s his mindset.
“I try to look at everything on the positive side,” he says.
He has needed that over the last nine months.
In December, Turner’s program at Jacksonville University was cut out of the blue.
“We didn’t know that our last game together as a group was the week before. Emotions was very high. It was just a sad moment for everyone,” said Turner.
After a season in which he led the Dolphins in rushing and was named a First-Team All-Conference selection, the former New Hampstead star was without a football home, but not for long.
“The first team contacted me the same day the school ended the program.”
Turner would sign with the University of Hawaii, set to play his final college season in Honolulu.
Then life happened again. First the coaching staff that recruited Turner to the island, left the program to take over at Washington State. Then two weeks ago the Mountain West Conference announced football won’t be played this fall.
Turner though is sticking to his mindset though, finding a positive in an all-out blitz of negative.
“It’s just giving me more time to develop in my position, learn the playbook here. So honestly, it’s not a bad thing.”
The Savannah native says he’ll continue to lean on his faith as he waits for his next opportunity to suit up. Until then Turner plans to stay positive.
“I’m ready and I’m excited for a new season.”
Turner also says the extra year will help him obtain his degree and further his education. He says he hopes to be a coach after he graduates.
