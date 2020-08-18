SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The SCAD Savannah Film Festival will be completely virtual this year.
The 23rd SCAD Savannah Film Festival will be Oct 24-31.
According to SCAD, the 2020 virtual festival includes all the fan favorites: gala and signature screenings, Docs to Watch, professional competition films, Animation Corner, Shorts Spotlight, Global Shorts Forum, student films, and the Wonder Women forum featuring women directors, producers, writers, and below-the-line talent. The festival also includes exclusive video messages from filmmakers, live Q&A events, and other original content.
A full schedule of programming will be released at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
