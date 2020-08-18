Scattered, to numerous, afternoon downpours return to the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild with inland temperatures in the low to mid-70s, mid and upper 70s around the metro and near 80° at the beach. The forecast features an isolated chance of showers through the morning commute; mainly west of I-95.
Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the upper 80s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s in many spots.
Scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are forecast to develop. The greatest chance of rain remains across inland communities today. Rain, gradually, diminishes this evening, but a few showers are possible through the Wednesday morning commute to school and work.
Rain becomes likely by early afternoon. Scattered, to numerous, showers and thunderstorms are expected between 2 and 8 p.m. One, or two, downpours may produce gusty winds and small hail, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The chance of rain peaks Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but morning showers are possible too. Seasonably hot weather lingers, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s, as the chance of rain remains elevated.
The forecast dries out a bit heading into the weekend.
TROPICS -
Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L are continuing west and west-northwest tracks towards the Antilles. 97-L has a medium chance of development while 98-L has a 90% chance of tropical development within the next five days. It is quite likely we will be tracking two tropical systems (Laura and Marco) before the week is out. As far as where they go and exactly what they become in the long-run? Much is still unknown, but they deserve our attention. We’ll keep you updated.
Have a great day,
Cutter
