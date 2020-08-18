Scattered, to numerous, afternoon downpours return to the forecast

Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L are continuing west and west-northwest tracks towards the Antilles. 97-L has a medium chance of development while 98-L has a 90% chance of tropical development within the next five days. It is quite likely we will be tracking two tropical systems (Laura and Marco) before the week is out. As far as where they go and exactly what they become in the long-run? Much is still unknown, but they deserve our attention. We’ll keep you updated.