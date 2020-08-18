SCCPSS meal delivery changes for virtual school start

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham students will log into the new school year for the first time Wednesday. The year will bring several changes one of them will be meal delivery for students.
The district plans to deliver meals weekly via bus to families.
“If they are in school for five days you know we want to give them meals for five days,” said Onetha Bonaparte, SCCPSS School Nutrition Director. “In the midst of this ab normalcy we want to make sure things as far as food and nutrition is normal for them.”
School nutrition and transportation have been working hand-in-hand for months to prepare for meal distribution this year. While they had a trial run in the spring things will be different now as food will be distributed based off of meal eligibility.
The district feeds about 22 thousand students through free and reduced meals while others purchase food. The cost for meals has not changed, but leaders say it’s important families prepay or apply for meal applications before Wednesday’s delivery. Officials suggest families apply to see their status as it may have changed.
“You may have been in a paid status last year you may be in a reduced or free status this year so I encourage all parents to fill out the application,” said Onetha Bonaparte. “That’s still very important that still is what helps the district and it gives the district a chance to see where we have those food deserts, where we need to emphasize more, be more proactive about providing meals to those families because I know we all are in a time where it’s just not normal.”
Breakfast will be provided for free to all students, but lunch will need to be tracked so student ID numbers or cards are needed for pickup.
School nutrition leaders say they are doing their best to get to all students and guess how many will need the weekly delivered meals, but they ask for patience and some grace as they learn through the first few weeks.
Buses will begin delivering food Wednesday with three days of food to start, for information on their stops and times click here.
