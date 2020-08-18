Statesboro judge denies bond for man charged in roadway shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A judge denied bond on Tuesday for a man charged with murder in a roadway shooting in Statesboro.
The decision came after hours of testimony during a preliminary bond hearing in Statesboro for 21-year-old Marcus Wilson.
He is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the June 14th shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.
She died after being struck in the head by a bullet while riding in a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Statesboro.
Wilson’s defense attorney says Wilson acted in self-defense after he felt threatened by the driver of the truck, in which Hutcheson was riding.
During the court hearing Tuesday afternoon, Superior Court Judge Michael Muldrew, of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, said he felt Wilson is a threat to the community based on what happened that night. He pointed to the statement Wilson’s girlfriend gave police two days after the shooting.
