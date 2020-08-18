59th annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro canceled

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The 59th annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro has been canceled.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro’s fair committee voted unanimously to cancel the event.
According to a news release from the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, this decision was made with the concern for the health and safety of the public and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Current CDC and state guidelines would make hosting a large fair event difficult.
The club plans to hold the 10th Annual Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo on April 16 and 17, 2021.
The rescheduled 59th annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair is scheduled for the week of October 18- 23, 2021.
