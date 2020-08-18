Vacant Starland District grocery store slated for new development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While some development around the Coastal Empire has slowed or altogether halted, one area of Savannah continues to see growth.
A new development in the city’s Starland District passed another milestone with a City Council vote last week.
The building has been a grocery store for decades, closing down last as a Save-A-Lot several years back.
But it will soon be available for restaurants, bars and other businesses as renovation moves along.
Last week, the majority of Savannah City Council voted to approve a special use permit for the entire building to allow for micro-breweries, craft distilleries, bars and other uses.
“It’s just for the whole building. So this helps for a potential tenant coming in. They still have to get their own liquor license, but it’s just one less hurdle that the landlords decided, and the developers decided to go on and get,” said Beth Vantosh of Vantosh Realty Group
Vantosh said the space, which sits just a block away from Starland Yard, is divided up into about eight suites.
“Having more businesses here during the day and at night is going to help foot traffic. So that brings property values up for both residential and commercial,” Vantosh said.
The surrounding neighborhood association board gave its blessing of the special use permit a unanimous thumbs up, saying they understand the permit would help the landlord find tenants.
The Thomas Square Board also says they welcome anything that brings the building back into use.
Clinton Edminster, owner of Starlandia Art Supply just down the street from the project said, “Having a new business in the area helps in many different ways. A., that sort of spark of something new I think brings a lot of great attention to the neighborhood, both folks that are living here and folks that may want to invest in a business down the line.”
Edminster said the fact that development is still happening even now shows the districts desirability and resiliency.
“Pandemic or not, or economic downturn or not...this is still a really great spot to be considering for the future of the City.”
The realty group said they’ve been in talks with a potential tenant already, but they can’t say reveal any tenants until deals are finalized.
