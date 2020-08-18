Vaden Chevrolet makes donation to Pooler Elementary

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Elementary got a big donation to help students through this school year.
Vaden Chevrolet Pooler donated $25,000 to help get computers in the hands of students. This isn't the first time Vaden Chevrolet has donated to the school. In the past two years they've helped the school get hundreds of computers.
“Over half of our students have received computers because of you. In this day and age that’s the only way we can teach them other than packets, but with the computers the teacher can still look at the child face to face and tutor them individually,” Pooler Elementary Principal Stacey McPipkin said.
“We saw a need and we asked the folks at Pooler Elementary what it is that they really needed, and we are just so blessed to be able to provide for that need,” Jane Vaden said.
Vaden Pooler raised the funds from car sales.
