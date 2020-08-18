Ward 3 candidates prepare for HHI council run in November

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) -The filing period For Hilton Head Town Council elections closed Monday at noon. Wards 1, 3, and 6 are all on the ballot.
David Ames and Thomas Reitz have filed to run for Ward Thee. Ames is a long-time resident of the island and the incumbent for the seat.
“I’ve been here a long time so I know the community really well,” Ames said.
Reitz moved here just a few years ago after being a tourist for nearly 3 decades.
“I just want to help and do my part to make sure that it continues,” he says.
Both have known Hilton Head for years, but they view it differently. One from inside and one from out.
Ames says he is running because his experience and knowledge of the island can be put to good use
”I want to make a difference and I think I have the experience to do that.
Reitz says he is running because he has seen issues he believes need to be addressed
”One of the key things we can do in our position is to listen to every business owner,” Reitz says. “Find out what they need, and how they can get it back to pre-pandemic.”
Both say they know the issues the town faces and have a plan, but the environment is key in both campaigns.
”With my background protecting the environment, my background in planning, my background with nonprofits in this community, I think I have a role to play in the future of the island,” Ames said.
The decision will be up to the voters of Hilton Head on November 3.
