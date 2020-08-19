Bryan Co. health department offers health screenings for students

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The county nurse manager in Bryan County said although Wednesday was the last day for the free screenings, they are still offering services for $30. She said Wednesday they saw more families coming in than usual.
Screenings are by appointment only. The goal for vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screenings is to catch any health issues early, that way any potential problems do not impact the student’s ability to learn inside the classroom.
Anyone who still needs to get their child screened can do so and should do it quickly because it is required by state law.
”For people that have waited until the last minute because of COVID-19 testing and what we’re doing three days a week in Bryan County. Your appointments are a little bit slimmer,” county nurse manage Laurie Mehlhorn said. “We are doing everything that we can to meet the needs of the people in our county and of course surrounding counties because we do get people that come from other places.”
It will be $30 for screenings after Wednesday, but some insurances may cover costs.
