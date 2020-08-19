Community Champions: SCORE Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Women face unique challenges when starting and running a business, which are best understood by other women.
“I’ve done seven startups, I’ve raised over $52 million in venture and angel capital over three companies and had three successful exits and I’m the founder of startup chicks,” Creative Coast Executive Director Jennifer Bonnett said.
And Bonnett wants to help other women reach similar success with their businesses. The Executive Directory of Savannah’s Creative Coast is among the experts who will be participating in a speed mentoring event for women in Business hosted by SCORE Savannah - a virtual conference at which successful female entrepreneurs will share thoughts, strategies and support.
“Magic happens when women unite and I really am a firm believer in that and I love the whole idea of championing women to women,” SCORE Savannah certified mentor Victoria Baylor said. “To be able to have an event like this, where it’s just women in the room and talking about exactly what we are walking in every day is so important.”
Baylor is a branding coach who will be the event's featured presenter and Jess Belfry will share thoughts on balancing being self-professed serial entrepreneur and a mom.
“There are so many other women who are going through exactly what I’m going through right now from home schooling to PPE for the office,” SCORE Savannah certified mentor Jess Belfry said.
The SCORE webinar will include presentations and breakout sessions on legal issues and marketing and will have specific discussions about funding and financing.
“The truth of the matter is more women start a business every day in this country than men, statistically speaking since 2007. But less than two percent of all venture funds ever go to female entrepreneurs. I’m really here to share my knowledge on how to raise money, how to fund your business and how to scale and grow.”
Introductions and networking opportunities from meeting with these WTOC Community Champions will also be key part of the program.
“The kind of energy and power is just going to connect and spark something. Sometimes I like to say it’s not like you’re missing anything you just need a jumper cable; you just need something to get you fired up again. And I really do wholeheartedly believe this event will be just that.”
There is a $30 registration fee for the networking event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
