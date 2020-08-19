Dave Turley’s Wednesday Wx Forecast 8-19-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will become stationary over the area today into Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are expected every afternoon as temps remain seasonable. Widespread severe weather is not expected but storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. High pressure returns Sunday with lower rain chances. In the tropics there are no active systems but there are three areas to watch. The first is in the Caribbean Sea. It's moving quickly to the west at 15-20mph. There is a 80% chance of this wave becoming a tropical depression in the next 5 days as it nears the Yucatán Peninsula. The second area is weak low pressure about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. The wave is moving west-northwest and there is a 90% chance for a tropical depression to form in the next 5 days. The third area is a large region of showers and storms still over western Africa. There is a 20% chance for tropical development as the system moves west-northwestward into the Atlantic Ocean over the next 5 days.