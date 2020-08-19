Dave Turley’s Wednesday Wx Forecast 8-19-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will become stationary over the area today into Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are expected every afternoon as temps remain seasonable. Widespread severe weather is not expected but storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. High pressure returns Sunday with lower rain chances. In the tropics there are no active systems but there are three areas to watch. The first is in the Caribbean Sea. It's moving quickly to the west at 15-20mph. There is a 80% chance of this wave becoming a tropical depression in the next 5 days as it nears the Yucatán Peninsula. The second area is weak low pressure about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. The wave is moving west-northwest and there is a 90% chance for a tropical depression to form in the next 5 days. The third area is a large region of showers and storms still over western Africa. There is a 20% chance for tropical development as the system moves west-northwestward into the Atlantic Ocean over the next 5 days.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.