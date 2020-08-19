First day of online learning at the STEM Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While the first day of school may have looked different this year with no students reporting to physical buildings, STEM Academy leaders say it had the same level of excitement.
“We’re just thrilled to have our students back with us even though it’s in the virtual setting, it’s just great to see their faces. Everybody is enthusiastic and learning is happening,” STEM Academy at Bartlett Principal Dr. Jimmie Cave said.
Students were up bright and early ready to log in at 8 a.m. Students at the STEM Academy were able to use the It's learning platform, meet their teachers and acclimate to online learning. School leaders say considering the changes the day ran smooth.
“Just like any first day of school there are going to be some things that you need to tweak, so we expected that and my staff has been very responsive to parent inquiries and also making sure that we adjust in a timely manner to make sure that our students are in classes,” Dr. Cave said.
Dr. Cave said there were some connection issues, but they had about the same amount of parent questions as normal. He says their staff has worked hard to be flexible and available and so far, it's worked.
“Every classroom that I was able to visit there was a high level of excitement, the students were very attentive, they wanted to be there, and they were sharing and it was just a great experience,” Dr. Cave said.
STEM Academy leaders say they are excited to see what this year has in store even if it looks a bit different.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.