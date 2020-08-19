Garden City Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
According to the police department, Yenifer Yaneth Vazquez-Lopez ran away from her residence in Garden City at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Vazquez-Lopez is approximately 5′1″, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants with pink lettering, a white and black striped shirt with braids in her hair.
She could possibly be on I-95 with an unknown male driver in an unknown vehicle, according to police.
If you know her whereabouts, please call 911.
