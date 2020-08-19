GBI launches new human trafficking investigations unit

“As a proud co-chair of the First Lady’s GRACE Commission, I am pleased to announce the GBI standing up a brand new work unit to combat the evil plague of human trafficking,” said Reynolds. “The exploitation and trafficking of persons is a problem that affects all areas of the state and all walks of life. The problem is so serious that at times, victims don’t even realize they are victims. With a concentrated effort on identifying traffickers and victims, we strive to make Georgia a safer place to live for all.”