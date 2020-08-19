Lawsuit accuses Beaufort Co. elected official of stalking

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lawsuit accuses a Beaufort County elected official of stalking and secretly recording County Treasurer Maria Walls.
The suit, brought by Walls, also accuses the county of negligence and failing to provide a safe and non-hostile work environment.
Among the many accusations in the lawsuit, Walls alleges that County Auditor James Beckert, "used the County's hallway security cameras to stalk Walls' movements and accost her when possible. Beckert is known for improperly using the County's cameras to intercept others, especially women." The suit continues, "Beckert's access to cameras has been revoked due to his disturbing, inappropriate use."
WTOC contacted the attorneys involved in the lawsuit, but they were unavailable.
