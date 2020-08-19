Liberty Co. organization holds voter registration drive at COVID-19 testing site

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The General Election in November is quickly approaching, and efforts to get Georgians registered to vote are underway.
The group, “Liberty County Concerned Citizens for Change” held a registration drive along with COVID-19 testing.
When people come out to Bacontown Missionary Baptist Church for a free COVID test, they also have the opportunity to register to vote.
Before noon Wednesday, Liberty County Concerned Citizens for Change registered 35 residents for the November election.
The president says holding the registration drive, in conjunction with free COVID-19 testing, is one way to reach more people but also make the process accessible to those who might not have the means or know how to register.
Lisa Thomas says voting is your voice, and using your voice creates change. She is asking Liberty County residents to register to vote, but also to consider early voting come November.
“We’re most definitely pushing for early voting. We’re asking people to do mail-in voting. You can drop them off as soon as you get your absentee application, we’re asking you to fill it out so you can receive your ballot. Once you get your ballot, we need you to mail it,” Thomas said.
The group also reminded people about filling out the Census.
“We get a certain amount of money per person per household, who completes the Census. That money is used for things that we need for our infrastructure, for jobs,” Walthourville Councilwoman Sarah Hayes said.
The group plans to host more voter registration drives in the upcoming months.
