Liberty County Chamber of Commerce provides tours for Fort Stewart spouses

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Moving to a new city or state can be stressful and sometimes scary, but this is what military families go through every couple of years.
Liberty County’s Chamber of Commerce is hoping to make the transition easier for Fort Stewart spouses by hosting tours of the county.
The county is growing and developing. If you’re new to the area, you might not be familiar with what your new home has to offer.
“It’s really an opportunity for them to get out and see the community, meet other people,” said Leah Poole, Executive Director of the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce. “As you can tell, they’re having a great time.”
But a tour with other Fort Stewart spouses can change that. And what better way to start a tour around the county than with breakfast and mimosas!
Amanda Millstone and her three children moved to Bryan County a year ago, as her husband is stationed at Fort Stewart.
She says moving from state to state is always difficult.
“You gotta find a new family every time you move,” Millstone said. “Yeah, a whole new life, a whole new everything - family, friends, church.”
Which is why she decided to sign up for the tour, as her husband is getting deployed to Poland for a year in September.
“Yeah, I’m trying to talk to the girls and make friends and see where we connect,” she says.
For Sam Marie O’Shea, who moved to Liberty County from South Korea three years ago, she says the spouse tour is a great way to make friends.
She’s been on almost every tour since it started almost two years ago.
“I think it’s a godsend,” O’Shea said. “I think it’s literally one of the best things that the county could have done. I think a lot of other counties should take notice and do the same thing.”
The spouses can also learn about what community resources are available and who to talk to. One of those resources is big: real estate.
“When you’re buying a home, it’s not just about the contract and closing that deal; it’s about what do you do next, after you are now a homeowner,” said Kathy Villafane, owner of Real Estate Resource Center.
Liberty Chamber says every tour focuses on different areas of the county. Wednesday’s wrapped up at Hampton Island for lunch and a tour.
“The next one we do will focus on Hinesville itself and downtown Hinesville specifically.”
Liberty Chamber plans to host the tours every month. New tours are announced on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.