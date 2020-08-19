Man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father granted parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - One of two men convicted in the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father will be released from prison.
The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission on Tuesday announced that it has granted parole to Larry M. Demery and he will be released on Aug. 6, 2023.
Demery was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in 1996 in the fatal shooting of James Jordan.
James Jordan was killed on July 23, 1993, while sleeping in his car along Highway 74 near Lumberton. His body was found in a swampy area in McColl, S.C., on Aug. 3, 1993.
Demery and his friend Daniel Andre Green were arrested in the murder. Both men have accused the other of being the triggerman.
Green was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 1996 and also was sentenced to life in prison.
Demery’s release was due to the Mutual Agreement Parole Program which is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the Division of Prisons, and the offender.
The state’s current sentencing law, structured sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.
