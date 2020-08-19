Relief efforts keeping Savannah families in their homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just days ago the City of Savannah announced its partnership with United Way of the Coastal Empire to help families struggling during the pandemic keep their homes.
The organization will distribute funds from the CARES Act to families.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused people across the country to lose their jobs, income and even their homes.
The United Way of the Coastal Empire says with funds from the CARES Act, will help people keep what they have.
“Our goal is to keep people in their homes. We don’t want to see an increase in the homeless population. We don’t wanna see people being evicted,” said Jennifer Darsey, Vice President of Direct Services and Impact, United Way of the Coastal Empire.
Jennifer Darsey says they have until September 1 to spend $3.3 million.
United Way says one of their partners in this relief effort, Family Promise of Greater Savannah, has had more than 500 applications submitted from people who need help.
She also says they’ve received hundreds of calls from people in need.
“A lot of people had a reduction in household income. They lost their jobs. Their job hours were reduced. Especially those that are in the travel industry, those are in the hotel industry, food services, etcetera.”
Darsey says a majority of callers need help with mortgage and rent.
To qualify for assistance you must show a reduction in household income due to COVID-19 from March 1 until now.
“What the city of Savannah has done regarding the cares funding is set it up so that we can really help me the full need of the household if at all possible.”
District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan says there have been four families evicted on one street in her district.
But she says she’s excited about the possibilities of what this funding can do.
“We know there are hundreds waiting to be evicted, but the COVID rapid response couldn’t come at a better time,” said Wilder Bryan. “I am excited about all the possibilities. And as they go through this process .they have been given the flexibility to adapt and change and meet the needs of the people in the community.”
Darsey says they’ll be working with community organizations like the Salvation Army and Wesley Community Centers to help distribute funds and are looking for more to join them.
If you want more information on how you can apply for help, you can visit their website.
Requirements to qualify for assistance:
- Copy of the lease
- Updated copy of the mortgage statement
- Updated copy of the utility bill
- Statement from landlord of fees or rent owed
- Proper identification for the person applying for assistance
