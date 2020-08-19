Renovation project continues at Beaufort playground

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Since COVID-19 started, communal areas have been shut down all over Beaufort County. But one has been getting a makeover during that time.
The waterfront playground in Beaufort is a popular destination.
“The parks were closed in Bluffton, so we drove over to Beaufort and we fell in love with the park,” Mandy Alford said.
But it has been closed for months. Partially due to COVID-19, partially because it is getting a brand new renovation that began in July.
“We love coming out here. Like once a week at least. I did not know they were actually starting the renovations, so we were like, ‘oh not today,’” Lauren Cawthon said.
At first glance the park looks like it is completed.
“We love the little sailboat.”
But the town says it still has some work to be done. Specifically, it will have more seating, mulch, and it needs the most important thing: its safety inspection.
“We are really excited about the makeover. It’s something new to play on. New, exciting, equipment is always the best!”
Parents aren’t the only ones excited; the kids are looking forward to it just as much if not more.
The good news is it will be open soon. Maybe, in the next two weeks.
