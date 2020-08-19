Richmond Hill Fire Department reminds you of what to do when on the road with emergency vehicles

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Police, fire and EMS departments respond to emergencies multiple times a day.
However, oftentimes we as drivers don't always know what to do when we see an emergency vehicle and forget about the move over law.
When responding to an emergency, the Richmond Hill Fire Department sees things like people unaware of their surroundings and speeding right by an engine that’s pulling out of the station.
For the department they never know what they're going to see when responding to an emergency.
On average the department sees close to five emergency calls a day.
This year they are on track to hit 2,000 calls but getting to those calls safely requires other drivers to be vigilant when they're in route.
“The biggest thing we see is people reacting in unusual ways, for instance, when a fire truck comes up behind a citizen or police car or an ambulance, they just slam on the brakes,” Capt. Jordan Johnson said.
Capt. Johnson said when you hear a siren, the first thing you should do is check your mirrors and your surroundings instead of breaking; which is what he said a lot of people do out of fear.
"You don't know where that police officer is going, you don't know where the fire truck is going, you don't know where the ambulance is going and whose loved ones are at stake for that. Seconds and minutes matter, if you can imagine someone breaking into your home, waiting on the police officer, your house being on fire, waiting on the fire department to get there."
Capt. Johnson said their average fire truck weighs close to 6,000 pounds and to make an abrupt stop can be dangerous on many levels.
"I've seen people run red lights. I've seen people go into oncoming traffic. The biggest thing we want to press upon people is move to the right."
He says drivers aren't the only ones doing their part, because they are too.
"Georgia has a law called due regard, we have to show due regard to everyone driving around us. I can't, or my guys can't jump in one of our engines and run 100 miles an hour and run a red light or anything like that. They actually have to follow and obey even the traffic laws, as far as they have to stop at a red light."
Capt. Johnson said new firefighters are required to complete 60 hours of driver training on every vehicle. Every year after that, they’re required to have 12 hours of drivers training.
