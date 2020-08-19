Savannah using ‘COVID Resource Team’ to help educate and enforce emergency mask order

Nicole Bush, a Deputy City Marshal with the Office of Special Events, Film and Tourism said, “It’s just about educating, letting people know. We have a lot of tourists who are still traveling during this pandemic so we want to educate them about our local ordinance as well. And that’s what we’ve been able to do. As soon as we tell them hey guys, we have a mask mandate, they’re pulling up their mask. That includes all of our trolleys and walking tours as well.”