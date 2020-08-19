Bulloch Co. School District notified of two positive COVID-19 tests in the district

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School District was notified of two positive COVID-19 tests at schools in the district on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
According to the school district, one confirmed positive case is at Langston Chapel Middle School and the second confirmed positive case was at Mattie Lively Elementary School.
The school system states that 25 students have been quarantined at Langston Chapel while four staff members and two students have been quarantined at Mattie Lively Elementary. The school system states each person that could have had close contact or exposure was notified, quarantined in school and their parents were contacted to pick them up.
The identified students will be quarantined for 14 days at home, and they will receive instruction from their Bulloch County Schools teachers via distance learning using the school district's Google Classroom and Google Meets tools.
The school system states that all areas of the school undergo deep cleaning measures and the area where the COVID-19 positive person was present has been temporarily closed within the school to receive immediate cleaning.
