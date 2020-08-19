Statesboro Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple incidents

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Statesboro Police say they have arrested a suspect wanted in multiple cases over the past month.
Those cases are:
- 7/15/20- The window of South Georgia Gun and Pawn on Northside Drive West was shattered. Video surveillance was provided showing the suspect.
- 7/20/20- A residence on Loretha Street (several blocks west of South Georgia Gun and Pawn) was burglarized. Evidence was collected from inside the home pointing to a suspect.
- 8/7/20- Patrons at the Coin Laundry on Northside Drive West reported a suspect entering the business and exposing himself. Video surveillance was obtained showing the suspect.
- 8/13/20- Officers responded to an alarm at the Statesboro Food Bank on Donnie Simmons Way. Upon arrival, a suspect fled on foot from inside the building but was observed and described by a staff member
Investigations in all of these cases by officers and detectives led them to identify 29-year-old Andrew Clay as the suspect. Clay was taken into custody on Friday by an off-duty officer. He has been charged with one count of burglary in the first degree, one count of burglary in the second degree, one count of criminal damage to property, and one county of public indecency.
Clay is being held in the Bulloch County Jail.
