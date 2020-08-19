Students take school to e-camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was back to school for more than 37,000 Savannah-Chatham students Wednesday. But it was anything, but a typical school day.
Students kicked off the new school year virtually.
It’s a major adjustment for the kids and their parents, that’s why one local organization is offering their space and supervision to help.
"I mean they're going to be able to adjust to anything thrown at them after this. They're going to be able to handle anything."
It’s a lesson these students aren’t just learning, but one Chatham County YMCAs are putting into practice.
Here at the West Chatham YMCA nearly 60 students are taking part in E-camp. Students do their school work in the morning, and participate in camp activities in the afternoon all the while parents can go to work knowing their child is supervised.
“We saw the need, so we just pivoted from summer camp right into e-camp and just adjusted the day,” said Shannon Caddick, West Chatham YMCA Sports and Camp Director.
The Y says there were a few expected first day kinks to work through, but they say it’s just another lesson in adaptability.
"Adapt and overcome. Expect the unexpected. But it's a process, and we're working through it."
And while the adults got used to the new way, they were pleasantly surprised to see how the kids adjusted.
“My first reaction is to think like, this is sad that they can’t go to class and have that social interaction. But they’re all having a really good day. When you’re interacting with them, it’s just what their new normal is. They’re doing really well with it, considering,” said Kathleen Russell, West Chatham YMCA Branch Director.
E-camps will continue until schools return to in-person classes.
