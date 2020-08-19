Today’s chance of rain peaks late in the afternoon, through early evening

Invests 97-L and 98-L continue to move west, to west-northwest, this morning; both with a high chance of tropical development within the next few days. Uncertainty continues with both systems, but both deserve our attention. Invest 97-L has a greater chance of development once it enters the western Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Invest 98-L may take some time to organize as it approaches the Greater Antilles over the next three to four days; then possibly into the Gulf of extreme southwest Atlantic early next week. We’re watching it.