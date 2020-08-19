Today’s chance of rain peaks late in the afternoon, through early evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, it’s cooler this morning! Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s in many spots. A few communities are in the upper 60s further inland.
The forecast only features an isolated chance of rain through lunch-time, followed by scattered downpours this afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 90s. One, or two storms - like Tuesday - may become strong and produce gusty winds and hail up to the size of quarters.
Rain diminishes this evening, gradually.
Some showers are still possible early Thursday, followed by a greater shot at rain and thunder Thursday afternoon. The same, general, weather pattern lingers through the rest of the work-week; a daily chance of rain and slightly cooler weather.
A more significant drying trend is possible this weekend, with fewer downpours around each day.
TROPICS -
Invests 97-L and 98-L continue to move west, to west-northwest, this morning; both with a high chance of tropical development within the next few days. Uncertainty continues with both systems, but both deserve our attention. Invest 97-L has a greater chance of development once it enters the western Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Invest 98-L may take some time to organize as it approaches the Greater Antilles over the next three to four days; then possibly into the Gulf of extreme southwest Atlantic early next week. We’re watching it.
Further east, another tropical wave has a chance of tropical development as it emerges off the coast of Africa.
Have a great Wednesday,
Cutter
