VIDEO: Large rattlesnake in the dunes on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A large rattlesnake surprised a couple staying on Tybee Island.
Julie Trussell and her boyfriend Dave Grovenstein were staying at the RV Campground on North Tybee. While riding their bicycles Sunday on the path by the campground, a large rattlesnake was stretched across the path.
Grovenstein captured the animal on video retreating into the grass on the dunes.
According to Tressell, the Tybee Island Police Department was called, and the animal was killed.
