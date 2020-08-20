Bananas set for Breakfast Bowl series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas are all set to fight for superiority over the most important meal of the day.
The Bananas will face the arch rival Macon Bacon in a nine-game exhibition series called the Breakfast Bowl, beginning Thursday and being played over the next two weeks. Savannah will host five of the nine games at historic Grayson Stadium.
“When COVID hit, we knew we had to extend our season a little bit to get everybody that had pre-purchased tickets out. One of the ways we decided to do that was with this nine-game Breakfast Bowl,” says Bananas vice president Berry Aldridge. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. Everything’s going to be just like you expect it out here.”
One thing that won’t be the same: the Bananas roster.
The Coastal Plain League season came to an end over the weekend, and the college players that usually make up the Bananas’ lineup have gone back to campus.
Instead, the Bananas will fill their Breakfast Bowl roster with players seeking an opportunity just to play. Some are current minor leaguers. Others are college players or recent former college players, and a few are playing in the independent leagues.
Plenty of them have Savannah ties. Aldridge says the one thing they all have: a desire to play ball.
“Some are rehabbing and got cut from a minor league team. Some were on minor league teams that dissipated. Others are in college, when they went to transfer, COVID happened and now they’ve lost a spot,” he says. “We have a lot of guys that are really hungry to play some baseball and to prove to everyone and themselves that they still got it.”
The Breakfast Bowl begins Thursday night at Grayson Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
BREAKFAST BOWL SCHEDULE
08/20: Macon at Savannah
08/21: Savannah at Macon
08/22: Macon at Savannah
08/27: Savannah at Macon
08/28: Macon at Savannah
08/29: Macon at Savannah
09/03: Macon at Savannah
09/04: Savannah at Macon
09/05: Macon at Savannah
