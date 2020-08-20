Bananas set for Breakfast Bowl series

Team to face rival Bacon in nine-game exhibition series over next two weeks

The Savannah Bananas will face the rival Macon Bacon in a nine-game exhibition series beginning Thursday night at Grayson Stadium. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | August 20, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 9:05 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas are all set to fight for superiority over the most important meal of the day.

The Bananas will face the arch rival Macon Bacon in a nine-game exhibition series called the Breakfast Bowl, beginning Thursday and being played over the next two weeks. Savannah will host five of the nine games at historic Grayson Stadium.

“When COVID hit, we knew we had to extend our season a little bit to get everybody that had pre-purchased tickets out. One of the ways we decided to do that was with this nine-game Breakfast Bowl,” says Bananas vice president Berry Aldridge. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. Everything’s going to be just like you expect it out here.”

Five of the nine games will be played at historic Grayson Stadium, including Thursday's opener.
One thing that won’t be the same: the Bananas roster.

The Coastal Plain League season came to an end over the weekend, and the college players that usually make up the Bananas’ lineup have gone back to campus.

Instead, the Bananas will fill their Breakfast Bowl roster with players seeking an opportunity just to play. Some are current minor leaguers. Others are college players or recent former college players, and a few are playing in the independent leagues.

The Savannah Bananas roster for the upcoming Breakfast Bowl
Plenty of them have Savannah ties. Aldridge says the one thing they all have: a desire to play ball.

“Some are rehabbing and got cut from a minor league team. Some were on minor league teams that dissipated. Others are in college, when they went to transfer, COVID happened and now they’ve lost a spot,” he says. “We have a lot of guys that are really hungry to play some baseball and to prove to everyone and themselves that they still got it.”

The Breakfast Bowl begins Thursday night at Grayson Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

BREAKFAST BOWL SCHEDULE

08/20: Macon at Savannah

08/21: Savannah at Macon

08/22: Macon at Savannah

08/27: Savannah at Macon

08/28: Macon at Savannah

08/29: Macon at Savannah

09/03: Macon at Savannah

09/04: Savannah at Macon

09/05: Macon at Savannah

