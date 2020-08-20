Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-20-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front lingers over the area today into Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are expected every afternoon as temps remain seasonable. Widespread severe weather is not expected but storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. High pressure returns Sunday with lower rain chances.
The tropics are very active right now with two tropical depressions and one tropical wave. The first system is Tropical Depression 13 located several hundred miles to the east of the Leeward Islands. Computer models are in fairly good agreement bringing this system to the north northwest near Cuba or Bahamas into the weekend. The models do differ on its intensity. Some models keep it weak while other models develop a hurricane. It’s too early to say for sure what this storm will do so continue getting daily updates. Tropical Depression 14 is located in the central Caribbean Sea as is moving towards the Yucatán Peninsula. TD 14 is forecast to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane as is slowly heads towards the western Gulf of Mexico. The next two names on the 2020 hurricane list are Laura and Marco. The third area is a tropical wave producing showers and storms over western Africa. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as the system moves west-northwestward into the Atlantic Ocean over the next 5 days.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
