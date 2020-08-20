Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-20-2020

The tropics are very active right now with two tropical depressions and one tropical wave. The first system is Tropical Depression 13 located several hundred miles to the east of the Leeward Islands. Computer models are in fairly good agreement bringing this system to the north northwest near Cuba or Bahamas into the weekend. The models do differ on its intensity. Some models keep it weak while other models develop a hurricane. It’s too early to say for sure what this storm will do so continue getting daily updates. Tropical Depression 14 is located in the central Caribbean Sea as is moving towards the Yucatán Peninsula. TD 14 is forecast to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane as is slowly heads towards the western Gulf of Mexico. The next two names on the 2020 hurricane list are Laura and Marco. The third area is a tropical wave producing showers and storms over western Africa. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as the system moves west-northwestward into the Atlantic Ocean over the next 5 days.