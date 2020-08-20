Georgia Southern offers on-campus COVID-19 testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As several college campuses across the U.S. switch to online classes due to COVID-19 outbreaks, students at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah are waking up to day four of the fall semester.
Dr. Brian DeLoach, Medical Director of Georgia Southern’s Student Health Services, says they continue to look at ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 on campus. He says one way to do so is by providing on-campus testing.
In order to be tested, students must be showing signs of COVID-19. Students feeling symptoms or are concerned they may have been exposed can schedule an appointment with Student Health Services (Armstrong Campus), which is operated by Memorial Health.
After making an appointment, the provider will contact the student to determine if a test is needed and whether it needs to be the standard test with test results coming back within the next several days or a rapid test with a negative or positive result showing within 15 minutes.
Memorial says there is a follow-up process for those who test positive.
“If a patient and a student is tested they’ll be put into the cares process, and that is an internal tracking and communication process with Georgia Southern University. In addition to that, our provider will notify the patient directly through a telephone call,” said Robert Johnston, Memorial Health Marketing Manager.
Those who test positive will be asked to return home to quarantine. If they have to stay on campus, several rooms have been reserved for those students that are away from others.
Georgia Southern says a daily report displaying the number of tests and positive cases can be obtained through the university’s communications team.
“When you think of a parent and their kid at school, they’re going to be anxious no matter what. And in times of COVID-19, they’re going to be really anxious. So, a good thing about our team at the Armstrong Campus is the provider and our team there provide education as well as responses on COVID-19,” Johnston said.
Georgia Southern continues to remind students to practice social distancing.
