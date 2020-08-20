Jeff Davis Co. students start the new school year

JEFF DAVIS CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Jeff Davis County will start class Thursday, but not all of them will be in the classroom.
About 19-percent of the student body will be taking their classes remotely this year. For those who are coming to school, the days will look different. Getting on the bus, a bus monitor will check temperatures. Students who ride to school in a car will also have their temperatures checked before going into the school building. Students are encouraged to wear a mask and staff will monitor social distancing during lunch and in between classes.
Superintendent Chris Roppe says the decision to learn virtually or in-person is one that should be left to the parents to decide.
"We feel it's in our students' best interest to be back in school, but we're not going to sit there and guarantee that nothing would happen during that time. So, that parent needs to be able to choose," said Superintendent Roppe.
The board of education says with a delayed start to the school year, they were able to be better prepared to welcome students back safely.
