Jesup District Attorney files complaint against apartment complex

JESUP , Ga. (WTOC) - The future of a Jesup apartment complex is up in the air after a complaint was filed by Wayne County’s District Attorney against Briarwood Apartments.
The chief of Jesup’s Police Department says, in the past four years, his officers have responded to more than 400 reports at Briarwood Apartment homes off Highway 84. Now, the District Attorney is getting involved.
According to a press release, D.A. Jackie Johnson filed a complaint on Monday against management and the owners of Briarwood Apartments based on information from the Jesup Police Department.
“We have a lot of domestic violence calls out there and fight calls. We get several shots fired calls, or because someone rode through shooting up the parking lot,” said Chief Mike Lane.
One resident tells me she has seen a lot of crime at the complex but says it's been quiet since police arrested a man on Tuesday. Police say he was involved in several recent shootings at the complex.
“It’s been, actually the kids can go outside and play. Nobody is scared,” said Brittany Osbourne, apartment resident.
But Chief Lane says the high crime rates have been happening for too long. D.A. Johnson is asking the court to declare the apartment complex a public nuisance.
Chief Lane wants to make it clear that this is not a way to shutdown Briarwood.
"What this is, is a step to try to get management company of the Briarwood complex to comply and clean the complex up."
Lane says he has given management suggestions to make the complex safer for residents, and nothing has been done, which is why the district attorney is getting involved.
"They need better management. They don't like to talk to people."
The chief says the complaint is asking management to consider a new fence, gated access, up-to-date surveillance cameras or parking decals.
"It's going to benefit the residents that are doing the right thing, who are trying to live a normal life."
If management doesn’t comply in the given amount of time, then Chief Lane says Briarwood could be shut down.
